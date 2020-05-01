Pivot Token Price Hits $0.0003 on Top Exchanges (PVT)

Pivot Token (CURRENCY:PVT) traded 4% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 30th. During the last week, Pivot Token has traded 4.8% higher against the dollar. One Pivot Token token can now be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges including Binance DEX, BigONE and Coinall. Pivot Token has a market cap of $1.49 million and $217,725.00 worth of Pivot Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002459 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011486 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $209.94 or 0.02399760 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.18 or 0.00196387 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.43 or 0.00062099 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0689 or 0.00000788 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.75 or 0.00042892 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0154 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Pivot Token Token Profile

Pivot Token’s total supply is 31,415,926,535 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,135,200,000 tokens. Pivot Token’s official Twitter account is @pivot_pvt . Pivot Token’s official message board is www.pivot.one/pc/u/5b7c0de402b8755e771e8c62 . The official website for Pivot Token is www.pivot.one/pc/about

Buying and Selling Pivot Token

Pivot Token can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinall, Binance DEX and BigONE. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pivot Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pivot Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pivot Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

