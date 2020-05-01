PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.26 EPS

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.26, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $200.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $215.48 million. PJT Partners had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 21.43%.

Shares of PJT Partners stock traded down $2.48 on Friday, reaching $46.16. The stock had a trading volume of 8,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 195,176. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $40.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a current ratio of 2.95. PJT Partners has a fifty-two week low of $23.63 and a fifty-two week high of $54.26. The stock has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.74 and a beta of 0.97.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 2nd. PJT Partners’s payout ratio is 8.30%.

Several research firms recently commented on PJT. Buckingham Research raised their price target on shares of PJT Partners from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PJT Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of PJT Partners from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of PJT Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their target price on shares of PJT Partners from $59.00 to $57.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. PJT Partners currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.75.

PJT Partners Company Profile

PJT Partners Inc, an investment bank, provides various strategic advisory, shareholder engagement, restructuring and special situations, and private fund advisory and placement services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments worldwide. It offers a range of financial advisory and transaction execution capability, including mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, minority investments, asset swaps, divestitures, takeover defenses, corporate finance advisory, private placements, and distressed sales.

