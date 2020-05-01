Pluralsight (NASDAQ:PS) Price Target Cut to $20.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Pluralsight (NASDAQ:PS) had its price objective dropped by analysts at Raymond James from $26.00 to $20.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target indicates a potential upside of 21.65% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also commented on PS. Barrington Research began coverage on Pluralsight in a report on Monday, April 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded Pluralsight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Bank of America boosted their price target on Pluralsight from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Pluralsight from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 1st. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Pluralsight from $31.50 to $18.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Pluralsight currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.75.

NASDAQ:PS traded down $0.55 on Thursday, reaching $16.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,396,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,821,459. Pluralsight has a 1-year low of $6.59 and a 1-year high of $35.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 1.96. The firm has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of -15.45 and a beta of 2.22. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.37.

Pluralsight (NASDAQ:PS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.04. Pluralsight had a negative return on equity of 47.40% and a negative net margin of 35.65%. The firm had revenue of $92.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.07) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 33.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Pluralsight will post -1.25 EPS for the current year.

In other Pluralsight news, insider Matthew Forkner sold 11,046 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.81, for a total transaction of $108,361.26. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 193,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,898,607.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Frederick Onion sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.61, for a total value of $558,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 77,974 shares of company stock worth $1,370,140 in the last quarter. 21.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PS. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new position in Pluralsight during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pluralsight in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pluralsight in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in shares of Pluralsight by 122.1% in the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Pluralsight in the first quarter valued at approximately $115,000. 83.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pluralsight, Inc provides a technology skill development solutions worldwide. Its cloud-based technology skills platform offers a range of tools, including skill and role assessment tool, which uses machine learning and advanced algorithms to measure a user's skills, benchmark that user against others in the industry, and recommend opportunities for growth; and Course Library that include a digital ecosystem of thousands of on-demand courses across a range of technology subject areas, such as cloud, mobile, security, IT, and data.

