Pluralsight (NASDAQ:PS) PT Raised to $18.00

Pluralsight (NASDAQ:PS) had its price target boosted by equities research analysts at Bank of America from $15.00 to $18.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Bank of America‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 9.49% from the company’s current price.

PS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Pluralsight from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Pluralsight from $31.50 to $18.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pluralsight from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 1st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Pluralsight in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Pluralsight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:PS traded down $0.55 during trading on Thursday, reaching $16.44. The stock had a trading volume of 2,396,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,821,459. Pluralsight has a one year low of $6.59 and a one year high of $35.70. The company has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.45 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.37.

Pluralsight (NASDAQ:PS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.04. Pluralsight had a negative net margin of 35.65% and a negative return on equity of 47.40%. The business had revenue of $92.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.87 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.07) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 33.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Pluralsight will post -1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Nate Walkingshaw sold 36,928 shares of Pluralsight stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.05, for a total transaction of $703,478.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 219,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,173,664.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Matthew Forkner sold 11,046 shares of Pluralsight stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.81, for a total transaction of $108,361.26. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 193,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,898,607.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 77,974 shares of company stock valued at $1,370,140 over the last three months. 21.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PS. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pluralsight by 70.6% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,093,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,715,000 after purchasing an additional 4,178,303 shares in the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Pluralsight in the 4th quarter valued at $66,505,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Pluralsight in the 4th quarter valued at $16,405,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Pluralsight in the 1st quarter valued at $4,734,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in Pluralsight by 86.7% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 787,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,547,000 after acquiring an additional 365,537 shares during the period. 83.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pluralsight Company Profile

Pluralsight, Inc provides a technology skill development solutions worldwide. Its cloud-based technology skills platform offers a range of tools, including skill and role assessment tool, which uses machine learning and advanced algorithms to measure a user's skills, benchmark that user against others in the industry, and recommend opportunities for growth; and Course Library that include a digital ecosystem of thousands of on-demand courses across a range of technology subject areas, such as cloud, mobile, security, IT, and data.

