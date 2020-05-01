PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) Shares Sold by Financial Consulate Inc.

Financial Consulate Inc. decreased its position in shares of PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 9,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Financial Consulate Inc.’s holdings in PNC Financial Services Group were worth $914,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PNC. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PNC Financial Services Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. West Oak Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 99.0% in the 4th quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Savior LLC acquired a new position in shares of PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. 82.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Andrew T. Feldstein purchased 9,767 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $102.39 per share, with a total value of $1,000,043.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,623 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,364,168.97. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Andrew T. Feldstein purchased 10,535 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $94.92 per share, for a total transaction of $999,982.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 53,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,045,757.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

PNC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $146.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Sunday, April 19th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of PNC Financial Services Group from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. ValuEngine cut shares of PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. PNC Financial Services Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $127.86.

NYSE PNC traded down $3.70 during trading on Friday, reaching $102.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,338,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,925,791. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.68 billion, a PE ratio of 9.53, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $97.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $137.01. PNC Financial Services Group Inc has a 1-year low of $79.41 and a 1-year high of $161.79.

PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.39 billion. PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 23.23% and a return on equity of 10.16%. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.61 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that PNC Financial Services Group Inc will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 16th will be given a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 15th. PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is 40.39%.

About PNC Financial Services Group

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

