Point Loma Resources (CVE:PLX) Shares Up 50%

Point Loma Resources Ltd (CVE:PLX) shares traded up 50% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02, 508,403 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 211% from the average session volume of 163,391 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.01.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$0.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.83. The company has a market capitalization of $1.36 million and a PE ratio of -0.04.

Point Loma Resources Company Profile (CVE:PLX)

Point Loma Resources Ltd. engages in the acquisition, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas reserves in the province of Alberta, Canada. The company holds interests in approximately 160,000 net acres and has an inventory of opportunities in the Mannville, Nordegg, Banff, and Duvernay Shale formations in west central Alberta.

