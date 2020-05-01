PolySwarm (NCT) Market Capitalization Achieves $1.68 Million

PolySwarm (CURRENCY:NCT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on April 30th. During the last seven days, PolySwarm has traded 1.2% lower against the dollar. One PolySwarm token can currently be bought for $0.0011 or 0.00000012 BTC on major exchanges including IDEX, DDEX, TOPBTC and HitBTC. PolySwarm has a market cap of $1.68 million and approximately $7,912.00 worth of PolySwarm was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002462 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011506 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $208.65 or 0.02390690 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.22 or 0.00197275 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.42 or 0.00062118 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0684 or 0.00000784 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.74 or 0.00042898 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000178 BTC.

PolySwarm Profile

PolySwarm’s genesis date was January 3rd, 2018. PolySwarm’s total supply is 1,885,913,076 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,546,457,130 tokens. PolySwarm’s official Twitter account is @polyswarm and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for PolySwarm is polyswarm.io . The Reddit community for PolySwarm is /r/polyswarm and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for PolySwarm is medium.com/@PolySwarm

PolySwarm Token Trading

PolySwarm can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, DDEX, HitBTC and TOPBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PolySwarm directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PolySwarm should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PolySwarm using one of the exchanges listed above.

