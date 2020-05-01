PopularCoin (POP) Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $2.00

PopularCoin (CURRENCY:POP) traded 63.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on May 1st. During the last week, PopularCoin has traded down 32.6% against the US dollar. PopularCoin has a market capitalization of $62,434.58 and approximately $2.00 worth of PopularCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PopularCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Trade Satoshi and Cryptopia.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $47.80 or 0.00542868 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00012140 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00032752 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Vulcano [OLD] (VULC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0693 or 0.00000787 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000035 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.30 or 0.00037472 BTC.

UNI COIN (UNI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00004802 BTC.

Mooncoin (MOON) traded up 495.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

PopularCoin Coin Profile

PopularCoin (CRYPTO:POP) is a Proof of Work coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on February 2nd, 2014. PopularCoin’s total supply is 4,013,350,306 coins. The Reddit community for PopularCoin is /r/popularcoin/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PopularCoin’s official website is www.popularcoin.com . PopularCoin’s official message board is www.popularcoin.com/popology . PopularCoin’s official Twitter account is @PopularCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling PopularCoin

PopularCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PopularCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PopularCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PopularCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

