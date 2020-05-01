Populous (PPT) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $2.88 Million

Populous (CURRENCY:PPT) traded 2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on May 1st. In the last week, Populous has traded 9.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Populous has a total market capitalization of $14.16 million and $2.88 million worth of Populous was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Populous token can currently be bought for $0.27 or 0.00003021 BTC on major exchanges including HitBTC, Livecoin, CoinExchange and Binance.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002479 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011460 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $211.97 or 0.02407388 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.49 or 0.00198607 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.52 or 0.00062730 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0721 or 0.00000819 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.82 or 0.00043341 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000182 BTC.

About Populous

Populous’ genesis date was April 12th, 2017. Populous’ total supply is 53,252,246 tokens. Populous’ official Twitter account is @bitpopulous . Populous’ official website is populous.world

Populous Token Trading

Populous can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, OKEx, LATOKEN, Binance, Mercatox, DragonEX, CoinExchange, Bithumb, Kucoin and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Populous directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Populous should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Populous using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

