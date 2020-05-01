PPD (NASDAQ:SDGR) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

PPD (NASDAQ:SDGR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $56.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 19.76% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Schrödinger Inc. provides computational platforms to accelerate drug discovery and materials design deployed by biopharmaceutical and industrial companies, academic institutions and government laboratories. Schrödinger Inc. is based in NEW YORK. “

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of PPD in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on PPD in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on PPD in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of SDGR traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $46.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 825,499. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $40.65. PPD has a 1-year low of $25.50 and a 1-year high of $56.65.

In other news, insider James E. Flynn purchased 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $28.94 per share, for a total transaction of $7,235,000.00.

Schrödinger, Inc provides computational platform to accelerate drug discovery and materials design for biopharmaceutical and industrial companies, academic institutions, and government laboratories worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Software and Drug Discovery. It segment is focused on selling its software for drug discovery in the life sciences industry, as well as to customers in materials science industries.

