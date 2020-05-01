PPD Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:PPD)

PPD (NASDAQ:PPD) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Investors bought 1,446 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,318% compared to the average daily volume of 102 call options.

PPD stock traded down $1.85 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $22.05. The stock had a trading volume of 4,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,048,368. PPD has a 52 week low of $10.61 and a 52 week high of $33.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.35 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.19.

PPD (NASDAQ:PPD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that PPD will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO David S. Simmons purchased 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $32.25 per share, for a total transaction of $1,290,000.00. Also, insider Christopher Fikry acquired 7,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $32.25 per share, for a total transaction of $238,650.00. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 77,400 shares of company stock valued at $2,496,150.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in PPD stock. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in PPD (NASDAQ:PPD) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 77,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,380,000.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of PPD in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of PPD from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of PPD in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PPD from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of PPD from $30.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, PPD currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.43.

PPD, Inc provides drug development services to the biopharmaceutical industry worldwide. The company offers clinical development and laboratory services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device and government organizations, as well as other industry participants. It operates in two segments, Clinical Development Services and Laboratory Services.

