PRADA S P A/ADR (OTCMKTS:PRDSY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of PRADA S P A/ADR (OTCMKTS:PRDSY) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $24.77.

PRDSY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on shares of PRADA S P A/ADR from $28.50 to $26.70 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Citigroup raised shares of PRADA S P A/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of PRADA S P A/ADR from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of PRADA S P A/ADR from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of PRADA S P A/ADR from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 3rd.

Get PRADA S P A/ADR alerts:

PRDSY traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $6.44. 767 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,770. PRADA S P A/ADR has a 12-month low of $4.27 and a 12-month high of $8.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.04 and a 200 day moving average of $6.81.

Prada S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, designs, produces, sells, and distributes leather goods, handbags, footwear, apparel, and accessories in Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Japan, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers its products under the Prada, Miu Miu, Church's, Car Shoe, and Pasticceria Marchesi brands.

Featured Article: Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for PRADA S P A/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PRADA S P A/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.