Primerica, Inc. (PRI) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.40 on June 15th

Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 29th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.40 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, June 15th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 21st.

Primerica has raised its dividend by an average of 27.1% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 9 years. Primerica has a dividend payout ratio of 18.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Primerica to earn $10.18 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 15.7%.

PRI traded down $3.58 on Friday, reaching $100.33. 4,115 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 268,002. Primerica has a one year low of $61.20 and a one year high of $138.05. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $118.39. The company has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.73 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.10. Primerica had a net margin of 17.27% and a return on equity of 22.79%. The company had revenue of $524.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $519.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Primerica will post 9.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Alison S. Rand sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.02, for a total value of $220,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,283,383.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Peter W. Schneider sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.82, for a total transaction of $329,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 24,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,670,053.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PRI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Primerica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on shares of Primerica from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. William Blair raised shares of Primerica from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. ValuEngine raised shares of Primerica from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $123.00 target price on shares of Primerica in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $128.50.

Primerica announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 11th that allows the company to repurchase $300.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 5.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Primerica Company Profile

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products to middle income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. It underwrites individual term life insurance products.

