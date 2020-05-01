Profire Energy (PFIE) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Profire Energy (NASDAQ:PFIE) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 7th.

Profire Energy (NASDAQ:PFIE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 11th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $8.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.72 million. Profire Energy had a return on equity of 4.29% and a net margin of 5.19%.

Shares of NASDAQ PFIE traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.73. 11,609 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 77,955. Profire Energy has a 12 month low of $0.62 and a 12 month high of $2.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.31. The company has a market cap of $35.99 million, a PE ratio of 18.25 and a beta of 1.76.

PFIE has been the topic of several analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Profire Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Roth Capital downgraded Profire Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Profire Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.75.

Profire Energy, Inc, an oilfield technology company, provides burner- and chemical-management products and services for the oil and gas industry in North America. It assists energy production companies in the production and transportation of oil and natural gas. Its products include PF3100, a burner-management system, which is designed to operate, monitor, control, and manage various complex and multi-faceted oilfield appliances; safety and monitoring devices, such as shut-down and temperature valves, pressure transmitters and switches, burners, pilots, and other combustion related equipment; and chemical-management systems to monitor and manage chemical-injection process to ensure that optimal levels of chemicals are injected.

