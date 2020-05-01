Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD) Shares Bought by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD) by 19.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,003,284 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 163,032 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.14% of Prologis worth $80,634,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Prologis by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 856 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of Prologis by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,868 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in shares of Prologis by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 17,905 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,596,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of Prologis by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 645 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its stake in shares of Prologis by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 6,675 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $595,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PLD traded down $0.93 on Thursday, hitting $89.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,376,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,781,619. Prologis Inc has a 12-month low of $59.82 and a 12-month high of $99.79. The company has a market capitalization of $66.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $80.29 and a 200-day moving average of $88.09.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $878.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $801.54 million. Prologis had a net margin of 48.50% and a return on equity of 6.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Prologis Inc will post 3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. Prologis’s payout ratio is 70.09%.

PLD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Prologis from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Prologis from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price target on shares of Prologis in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Prologis from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Prologis from $105.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.80.

In related news, Director Lydia H. Kennard sold 6,762 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total transaction of $615,342.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 43,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,915,184. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Prologis Company Profile

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 768 million square feet (71 million square meters) in 19 countries.

