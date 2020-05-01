ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF (BATS:SMDV) Shares Purchased by Perennial Investment Advisors LLC

Perennial Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF (BATS:SMDV) by 61.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,921 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,542 shares during the period. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF were worth $551,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 573.6% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,388 shares during the period. Financial Advisory Service Inc. acquired a new position in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $145,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 124.7% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 1,718 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 41.7% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period.

Get ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF alerts:

BATS:SMDV traded down $2.49 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $48.47. 141,507 shares of the stock were exchanged. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $45.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.87. ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF has a 1-year low of $51.23 and a 1-year high of $58.30.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th were paid a $0.2778 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%.

Recommended Story: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.