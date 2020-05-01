ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL) Shares Sold by Perennial Investment Advisors LLC

Perennial Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL) by 54.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,175 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,998 shares during the quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 292.0% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 392 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the 4th quarter worth $47,000.

BATS:NOBL traded down $1.49 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $63.59. 839,226 shares of the company were exchanged. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.37. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a fifty-two week low of $55.69 and a fifty-two week high of $67.97.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th were paid a dividend of $0.3438 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $1.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%.

