ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (NYSEARCA:UVXY) Shares Gap Up to $41.93

ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (NYSEARCA:UVXY)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $42.55, but opened at $41.93. ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF shares last traded at $48.64, with a volume of 615,110 shares traded.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.79.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UVXY. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY bought a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $180,000. Capital One National Association bought a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $265,000. Creative Planning bought a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $267,000. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $287,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $322,000.

ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses, that correspond to one and one-half times (1.5x) the daily performance of the S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures Index. UVXY provides leveraged exposure to the S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures Index, which measures the returns of a portfolio of monthly VIX futures contracts with a weighted average of one month to expiration.

