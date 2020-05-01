ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30 (NYSEARCA:SDOW) Shares Gap Up to $31.89

ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30 (NYSEARCA:SDOW) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $32.15, but opened at $31.89. ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30 shares last traded at $34.29, with a volume of 529,209 shares.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $48.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.47.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th were issued a $0.0662 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30 by 55.7% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,213 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $427,000 after acquiring an additional 4,013 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30 in the fourth quarter worth approximately $376,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30 in the first quarter worth approximately $53,000. Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30 in the first quarter worth approximately $362,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30 in the first quarter worth approximately $48,000.

ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30 Company Profile (NYSEARCA:SDOW)

ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to three times (300%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average (the Index). The Index is a price-weighted index maintained by editors of The Wall Street Journal. The Index includes 30 large-cap, United States stocks, excluding utility and transportation companies.

