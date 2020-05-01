ProShares UltraShort Russell2000 (NYSEARCA:TWM) Shares Gap Up to $13.73

ProShares UltraShort Russell2000 (NYSEARCA:TWM)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $14.04, but opened at $13.73. ProShares UltraShort Russell2000 shares last traded at $15.07, with a volume of 100,390 shares traded.
The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.97.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were given a dividend of $0.0207 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%.
About ProShares UltraShort Russell2000 (NYSEARCA:TWM)
ProShares UltraShort Russell2000 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Fund intends to invest at least 80% of its net assets, including any borrowings for investment purposes, to investments that, in combination, have economic characteristics that are inverse to those of the Index.
