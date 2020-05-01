ProShares UltraShort Russell2000 (NYSEARCA:TWM) Shares Up 7.4%

ProShares UltraShort Russell2000 (NYSEARCA:TWM) shares shot up 7.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $13.76 and last traded at $13.73, 3,261,100 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 74% from the average session volume of 1,877,007 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.78.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.97.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th were given a dividend of $0.0207 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of ProShares UltraShort Russell2000 during the 1st quarter worth about $114,000. Savior LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares UltraShort Russell2000 during the 1st quarter worth about $4,178,000. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares UltraShort Russell2000 during the 1st quarter worth about $443,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of ProShares UltraShort Russell2000 during the 4th quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC lifted its position in shares of ProShares UltraShort Russell2000 by 351.0% during the 4th quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 6,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 5,061 shares during the last quarter.

About ProShares UltraShort Russell2000 (NYSEARCA:TWM)

ProShares UltraShort Russell2000 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Fund intends to invest at least 80% of its net assets, including any borrowings for investment purposes, to investments that, in combination, have economic characteristics that are inverse to those of the Index.

