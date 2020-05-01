Prosper Gold (CVE:PGX) Shares Down 20%

Prosper Gold Corp (CVE:PGX) shares were down 20% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04, approximately 132,450 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 41% from the average daily volume of 93,610 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

The company has a market capitalization of $3.22 million and a PE ratio of -4.55. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.05.

Prosper Gold Company Profile (CVE:PGX)

Prosper Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for copper and gold resources. The company holds 51% interest in the Star property located in British Columbia. It holds an option to acquire up to 100% interests in the Ashley gold project, the Currie, Galahad, and the Egan property located in Ontario; and 90% interest in Matachewan and Wydee project in central Ontario.

