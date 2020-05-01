Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.17), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Provident Financial had a return on equity of 5.64% and a net margin of 14.25%. The firm had revenue of $9.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.98 million.

PROV traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $13.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,280. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.67 and its 200-day moving average is $19.43. Provident Financial has a 52 week low of $11.78 and a 52 week high of $22.99. The firm has a market cap of $103.57 million, a PE ratio of 14.42 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17.

PROV has been the topic of several research reports. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Provident Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Provident Financial in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine lowered shares of Provident Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Provident Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th.

Provident Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the holding company for Provident Savings Bank, F.S.B. that provides community and mortgage banking services to consumers and small to mid-sized businesses in the Inland Empire region of Southern California. It operates through two segments, Provident Bank and Provident Bank Mortgage.

