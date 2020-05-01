Prudential (LON:PRU) Given Media Sentiment Score of 3.00

News headlines about Prudential (LON:PRU) have been trending positive on Friday, according to InfoTrie Sentiment. The research firm scores the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than six thousand news and blog sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Prudential earned a daily sentiment score of 3.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave headlines about the financial services provider an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

PRU has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,050 ($13.81) target price on shares of Prudential in a research report on Monday. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Prudential in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Prudential from GBX 1,425 ($18.75) to GBX 1,031 ($13.56) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Societe Generale decreased their target price on Prudential from GBX 1,200 ($15.79) to GBX 950 ($12.50) and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Prudential in a research report on Monday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Prudential currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,410.64 ($18.56).

Shares of LON:PRU traded down GBX 65.50 ($0.86) on Friday, hitting GBX 1,063 ($13.98). The company had a trading volume of 5,291,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,740,000. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 969.65 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1,288.72. Prudential has a 52-week low of GBX 12.37 ($0.16) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,795 ($23.61). The company has a market cap of $29.44 billion and a PE ratio of 35.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.14.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 26th. This represents a yield of 1.91%. Prudential’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.26%.

In other news, insider Mike Wells sold 127,479 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,021 ($13.43), for a total value of £1,301,560.59 ($1,712,129.16). Insiders have acquired 48 shares of company stock valued at $56,615 over the last 90 days.

Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of retail financial products and services, and asset management services in Asia, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and Africa. The company offers health and protection, as well as other life insurance products, including participating business; mutual funds; and personal lines property and casualty insurance, group insurance, and institutional fund management services.

