PUBLISH (NEWS) Trading Up 1.8% This Week

PUBLISH (CURRENCY:NEWS) traded up 4.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on May 1st. One PUBLISH token can now be bought for approximately $0.0019 or 0.00000022 BTC on popular exchanges including Hanbitco and DragonEX. PUBLISH has a total market capitalization of $479,049.99 and $67,998.00 worth of PUBLISH was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, PUBLISH has traded 1.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002469 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011478 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $211.70 or 0.02411241 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.44 or 0.00198583 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.51 or 0.00062726 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0718 or 0.00000818 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.80 or 0.00043253 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000181 BTC.

PUBLISH Profile

PUBLISH’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 249,300,148 tokens. The Reddit community for PUBLISH is /r/PublishProtocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for PUBLISH is medium.com/publishprotocol . The official website for PUBLISH is publishprotocol.io . PUBLISH’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

PUBLISH Token Trading

PUBLISH can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DragonEX and Hanbitco. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PUBLISH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PUBLISH should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PUBLISH using one of the exchanges listed above.

