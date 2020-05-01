Pulse Biosciences (NASDAQ:PLSE) Trading 7.8% Higher

Pulse Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:PLSE) shares shot up 7.8% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $11.97 and last traded at $11.23, 259,269 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 155% from the average session volume of 101,743 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.42.

A number of research firms recently commented on PLSE. Zacks Investment Research raised Pulse Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $8.25 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Pulse Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. ValuEngine lowered Pulse Biosciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Pulse Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th.

Get Pulse Biosciences alerts:

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.53. The company has a current ratio of 5.92, a quick ratio of 5.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $213.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.95 and a beta of 1.81.

Pulse Biosciences (NASDAQ:PLSE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by ($0.05). Research analysts predict that Pulse Biosciences Inc will post -1.92 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PLSE. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Pulse Biosciences in the 1st quarter worth about $193,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Pulse Biosciences by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 183,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,830,000 after purchasing an additional 19,240 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Pulse Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth about $135,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Pulse Biosciences by 101.2% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 5,659 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pulse Biosciences by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 155,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,081,000 after purchasing an additional 2,283 shares during the period. 10.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Pulse Biosciences (NASDAQ:PLSE)

Pulse Biosciences, Inc operates as a clinical stage medical therapy company. It engages in the research and development, and commercialization of CellFX system that provides a precise and non-thermal cellular treatment technology delivering nanosecond duration energy pulses that impact cells in treated tissue while sparing surrounding non-cellular tissue primarily for dermatology applications.

Featured Article: What is the significance of the death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Pulse Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pulse Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.