Pure Cycle Co. (NASDAQ:PCYO) Shares Acquired by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Pure Cycle Co. (NASDAQ:PCYO) by 61.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,217 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,070 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Pure Cycle were worth $267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCYO. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Pure Cycle by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 278,558 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,864,000 after purchasing an additional 23,668 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in Pure Cycle by 98.3% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,724 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in Pure Cycle by 1,238.9% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 24,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 22,300 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Pure Cycle by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 88,279 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after purchasing an additional 3,279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Pure Cycle by 52.2% during the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,916 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $544,000 after acquiring an additional 14,716 shares in the last quarter. 53.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Pure Cycle stock traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $10.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 159,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 98,978. The stock has a market cap of $240.90 million, a P/E ratio of 26.90 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.74. Pure Cycle Co. has a one year low of $7.18 and a one year high of $13.83.

PCYO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Pure Cycle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. TheStreet lowered shares of Pure Cycle from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Pure Cycle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th.

In related news, major shareholder Plaisance Spv I, Llc purchased 13,076 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.58 per share, for a total transaction of $125,268.08. Also, major shareholder Plaisance Capital Llc purchased 31,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.69 per share, with a total value of $269,390.00. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 64,076 shares of company stock worth $581,258. 5.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Pure Cycle Corporation designs, constructs, operates, and maintains water and wastewater systems in the Denver metropolitan area and Colorado Front Range in the United States. It operates in two segments, Wholesale Water and Wastewater Services, and Land Development Activities. The company offers utility services, including water production, storage, treatment, wastewater collection and treatment, irrigation water treatment and transmission, construction management, billing and collection, and emergency response services, as well as bulk transmission services to retail distribution systems.

