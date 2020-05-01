Pure Storage Inc (NYSE:PSTG) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Pure Storage Inc (NYSE:PSTG) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the twenty-three analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eighteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $20.10.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PSTG. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Maxim Group boosted their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. ValuEngine raised shares of Pure Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Pure Storage from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Pure Storage in a research report on Monday, April 6th.

PSTG traded down $1.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $13.37. 175,857 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,156,732. Pure Storage has a one year low of $7.93 and a one year high of $23.30. The company has a current ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a PE ratio of -16.75 and a beta of 1.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.40.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The technology company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. Pure Storage had a negative net margin of 12.23% and a negative return on equity of 20.80%. The firm had revenue of $492.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $488.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Pure Storage will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Pure Storage news, Director Scott Dietzen sold 185,000 shares of Pure Storage stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.96, for a total transaction of $3,322,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 114,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,060,101.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PSTG. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pure Storage during the 4th quarter valued at $4,106,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Pure Storage during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pure Storage during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Pure Storage during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new position in shares of Pure Storage during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $131,000. 80.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pure Storage, Inc engages in building a data platform that enables businesses to enhance performance and reduce complexity and costs worldwide. The company delivers its data platform through Purity Operating Environment, an optimized software for solid-state memory that offers enterprise-class storage and protocol services; FlashArray and FlashBlade optimized hardware products for solid-state memory to enhance the performance and density of flash, optimize its advanced software services, and reduce solution cost for customers; Pure1, a cloud-based management and support software; and FlashStack and Artificial Intelligence Ready Infrastructure converged infrastructure solutions.

