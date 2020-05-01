PVH (NYSE:PVH) Shares Gap Down to $49.23

PVH Corp (NYSE:PVH) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $46.38, but opened at $49.23. PVH shares last traded at $44.51, with a volume of 767,629 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PVH shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PVH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of PVH from $112.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Deutsche Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price (down previously from $59.00) on shares of PVH in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of PVH in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $94.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of PVH from $50.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.33.

The company has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.52.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 1st. The textile maker reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.46 billion. PVH had a return on equity of 12.14% and a net margin of 4.21%. The business’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.84 EPS. Equities analysts predict that PVH Corp will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of PVH by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,442,887 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $151,719,000 after buying an additional 9,044 shares during the last quarter. BTG Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd lifted its stake in PVH by 143.1% during the fourth quarter. BTG Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd now owns 21,596 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,271,000 after purchasing an additional 12,712 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc lifted its stake in PVH by 259.9% during the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 38,481 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,046,000 after purchasing an additional 27,788 shares during the last quarter. Pictet & Cie Europe SA lifted its stake in PVH by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Pictet & Cie Europe SA now owns 114,750 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $12,066,000 after purchasing an additional 13,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in PVH by 42.1% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,627 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,798,000 after purchasing an additional 13,526 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.48% of the company’s stock.

PVH Company Profile (NYSE:PVH)

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in North America and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's and women's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, dresses, suits, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance and intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim products, handbags, luggage products, footwear, golf apparel, sleepwear and loungewear, fragrances, cosmetics, skincare products and toiletries, socks and tights, jewelry, watches, outerwear, small leather goods, and furnishings, as well as other related products.

