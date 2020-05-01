QASH Price Down 5.2% Over Last Week (QASH)

QASH (CURRENCY:QASH) traded 2.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on May 1st. QASH has a total market capitalization of $11.66 million and $93,822.00 worth of QASH was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, QASH has traded 5.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One QASH token can currently be purchased for about $0.0333 or 0.00000379 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit, Huobi, IDEX and LATOKEN.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002474 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011453 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $212.50 or 0.02419981 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.46 or 0.00198871 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.51 or 0.00062704 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0713 or 0.00000812 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.79 or 0.00043203 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000181 BTC.

QASH Token Profile

QASH launched on October 2nd, 2017. QASH’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 350,000,000 tokens. The official message board for QASH is steemit.com/@quoineliquid . The Reddit community for QASH is /r/LiquidQash . The official website for QASH is liquid.plus . QASH’s official Twitter account is @QUOINE_SG and its Facebook page is accessible here

QASH Token Trading

QASH can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN, Hotbit, Gate.io, Liquid, GOPAX, Huobi, Ethfinex, IDEX and EXX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QASH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade QASH should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase QASH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

