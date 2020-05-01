QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH) Announces Earnings Results

QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The bank reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. QCR had a net margin of 18.89% and a return on equity of 11.13%. The firm had revenue of $52.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.47 million.

Shares of NASDAQ QCRH traded down $2.05 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $30.78. 86,900 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 53,730. The firm has a market cap of $475.56 million, a PE ratio of 8.87 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.95. QCR has a 12 month low of $22.39 and a 12 month high of $44.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Get QCR alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 20th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 19th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. QCR’s payout ratio is presently 6.56%.

QCRH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of QCR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of QCR from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Maxim Group lifted their price target on shares of QCR to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.33.

QCR Company Profile

QCR Holdings, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and trust and asset management services. The company operates through Commercial Banking and Wealth Management segments. Its deposit products include noninterest and interest-bearing demand, time, and brokered time deposits.

Further Reading: Why do companies pay special dividends?

Receive News & Ratings for QCR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QCR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.