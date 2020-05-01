QEP Resources (NYSE:QEP) Shares Up 11.4% After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

QEP Resources Inc (NYSE:QEP) shares shot up 11.4% on Wednesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as high as $0.56 and last traded at $0.61, 559,837 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 95% from the average session volume of 11,983,013 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.55.

The pipeline company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.16. QEP Resources had a net margin of 33.59% and a return on equity of 0.97%. The company had revenue of $225.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $271.46 million.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler lowered QEP Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $1.50 to $1.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $1.00 price objective on shares of QEP Resources in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Scotiabank lowered shares of QEP Resources from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Siebert Williams Shank lowered shares of QEP Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of QEP Resources to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. QEP Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.53.

In other QEP Resources news, CEO Timothy J. Cutt bought 23,364 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.19 per share, with a total value of $51,167.16. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 252,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $552,188.79. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Joseph N. Jaggers acquired 23,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.16 per share, for a total transaction of $50,760.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 39,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $86,235.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 96,864 shares of company stock worth $207,427. Company insiders own 2.87% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in QEP. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of QEP Resources during the fourth quarter worth $15,370,000. Caymus Capital Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of QEP Resources during the fourth quarter worth $14,527,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QEP Resources during the fourth quarter worth $12,991,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its position in shares of QEP Resources by 1,686.0% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 2,516,661 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $11,325,000 after purchasing an additional 2,375,753 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc acquired a new stake in shares of QEP Resources during the fourth quarter worth $8,999,000.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $170.64 million, a PE ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 3.06.

QEP Resources, Inc operates as a crude oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company conducts exploration and production activities in the Permian Basin in Western Texas; and Williston Basin in North Dakota. As of December 31, 2018, it had estimated proved reserves of approximately 658.2 MMboe.

