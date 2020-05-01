QP Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 18,800 KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB)

QP Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 18,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $899,000. KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF comprises 1.3% of QP Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in KWEB. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA lifted its position in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 1,213.1% during the first quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 1,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,480 shares during the last quarter. Hudock Inc. bought a new position in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF during the first quarter valued at $77,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main bought a new stake in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $98,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $127,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $168,000.

Shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF stock traded down $2.68 during trading on Friday, hitting $45.66. The stock had a trading volume of 224,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,741,125. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.77. KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF has a 12 month low of $38.01 and a 12 month high of $54.77.

Further Reading: How can investors invest in the S&P/TSX Index?

Receive News & Ratings for KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.