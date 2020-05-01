QP Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Pimco Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PML)

QP Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Pimco Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PML) by 30.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,250 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 5,700 shares during the period. QP Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Pimco Municipal Income Fund II were worth $299,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Pimco Municipal Income Fund II by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 954,048 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $15,141,000 after buying an additional 36,819 shares in the last quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC grew its stake in Pimco Municipal Income Fund II by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC now owns 500,173 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $7,938,000 after acquiring an additional 5,891 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Pimco Municipal Income Fund II by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 195,138 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,097,000 after acquiring an additional 7,301 shares in the last quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pimco Municipal Income Fund II during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,263,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in Pimco Municipal Income Fund II by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 68,618 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after acquiring an additional 5,440 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE PML traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $12.11. 6,427 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 258,734. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.17 and its 200-day moving average is $14.70. Pimco Municipal Income Fund II has a 52-week low of $9.12 and a 52-week high of $16.20.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 13th will be issued a $0.059 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 9th. This represents a $0.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.85%.

Pimco Municipal Income Fund II Profile

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

