QP Wealth Management LLC Buys 27,531 Shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE)

QP Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE) by 35.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 104,674 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,531 shares during the period. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF comprises 2.7% of QP Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. QP Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF were worth $1,853,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FPE. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 12.9% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,009,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,931,000 after acquiring an additional 115,255 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 421.0% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 3,654 shares in the last quarter. Park National Corp OH grew its holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 44.9% during the 4th quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 949,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,056,000 after buying an additional 294,359 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY grew its holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 56,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after buying an additional 4,950 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA FPE traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $17.83. 69,591 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,471,937. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.27. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 12-month low of $10.40 and a 12-month high of $20.50.

