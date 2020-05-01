QP Wealth Management LLC Buys 3,000 Shares of J & J Snack Foods Corp (NASDAQ:JJSF)

QP Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in J & J Snack Foods Corp (NASDAQ:JJSF) by 42.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 10,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the quarter. J & J Snack Foods accounts for 1.7% of QP Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. QP Wealth Management LLC owned 0.05% of J & J Snack Foods worth $1,181,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. D.B. Root & Company LLC raised its holdings in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 37.2% during the first quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 4,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc raised its holdings in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 100.0% during the first quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 36.0% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $629,000 after acquiring an additional 1,377 shares in the last quarter. EULAV Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 3.7% during the first quarter. EULAV Asset Management now owns 151,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,295,000 after acquiring an additional 5,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 5.4% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 21,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,550,000 after acquiring an additional 1,077 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on JJSF. CL King started coverage on J & J Snack Foods in a report on Monday, February 3rd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised J & J Snack Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $137.00 price target on shares of J & J Snack Foods in a research note on Thursday. Finally, BidaskClub raised J & J Snack Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $173.00.

JJSF stock traded down $6.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $121.00. The stock had a trading volume of 7,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 163,661. The firm has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.62 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a 50-day moving average of $122.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $166.78. J & J Snack Foods Corp has a 52-week low of $105.67 and a 52-week high of $196.84.

J & J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.52). J & J Snack Foods had a return on equity of 9.81% and a net margin of 6.81%. The company had revenue of $272.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $260.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that J & J Snack Foods Corp will post 3.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th were paid a $0.575 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 16th. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. J & J Snack Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.46%.

J & J Snack Foods Company Profile

J & J Snack Foods Corp. manufactures, markets, and distributes nutritional snack foods and beverages in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. It operates in three segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages. The company offers soft pretzels under the SUPERPRETZEL, PRETZEL FILLERS, PRETZELFILS, GOURMET TWISTS, MR.

