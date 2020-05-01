QP Wealth Management LLC Grows Position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

QP Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) by 13.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 850 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the quarter. QP Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $237,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDY. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Clean Yield Group lifted its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 222.2% during the first quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 145 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weaver Consulting Group lifted its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 42.9% during the fourth quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 110 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter.

MDY stock traded down $11.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $288.60. 165,950 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,728,314. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a fifty-two week low of $214.22 and a fifty-two week high of $384.47. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $268.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $341.52.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 23rd were given a dividend of $1.1098 per share. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. This is a boost from SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 20th.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

