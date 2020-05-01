QP Wealth Management LLC Has $1.29 Million Position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

QP Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 38.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,123 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust accounts for about 1.9% of QP Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. QP Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $1,289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of QQQ. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 155,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000,000 after buying an additional 6,637 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 7.5% in the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 9,630 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,818,000 after buying an additional 669 shares during the period. Vestor Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 23.8% in the third quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 599 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 7.2% in the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 7,504 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,417,000 after buying an additional 504 shares during the period. Finally, Pacitti Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the third quarter worth $271,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QQQ stock traded down $6.21 during trading on Friday, reaching $212.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,249,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,761,848. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $195.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $207.14. Invesco QQQ Trust has a one year low of $164.93 and a one year high of $237.47.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 24th were given a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 23rd.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Invesco QQQ Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd.

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

