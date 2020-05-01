QP Wealth Management LLC Has $1.45 Million Position in AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright ADR ETF (NYSEARCA:AADR)

QP Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright ADR ETF (NYSEARCA:AADR) by 81.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,382 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,543 shares during the period. AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright ADR ETF accounts for approximately 2.1% of QP Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. QP Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 2.16% of AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright ADR ETF worth $1,452,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Savior LLC increased its holdings in shares of AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright ADR ETF by 1.4% in the first quarter. Savior LLC now owns 108,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,394,000 after purchasing an additional 1,467 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright ADR ETF by 39.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 18,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $760,000 after purchasing an additional 5,287 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright ADR ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $559,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright ADR ETF by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 27,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,509,000 after purchasing an additional 4,375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright ADR ETF by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 39,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,127,000 after purchasing an additional 2,145 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of AADR stock traded up $0.06 on Friday, hitting $46.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 211 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,735. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $41.58 and its 200-day moving average is $49.74. AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright ADR ETF has a fifty-two week low of $33.75 and a fifty-two week high of $57.51.

WCM/BNY Mellon Focused Growth ADR ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is long-term capital appreciation above international benchmarks, such as the MSCI EAFE Index and the BNY Mellon Classic ADR Index. The Fund provides large-capital growth portfolio for the non-United States universe.

