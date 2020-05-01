QP Wealth Management LLC Has $217,000 Stock Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

QP Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 12.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. QP Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $217,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. PFG Advisors boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 11.4% in the first quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 8,251 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $995,000 after acquiring an additional 844 shares in the last quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 3.1% in the first quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 6,602 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $756,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. PRW Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $527,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 23.6% in the first quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 4,442 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $508,000 after acquiring an additional 848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewFocus Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 8.6% in the first quarter. NewFocus Financial Group LLC now owns 2,915 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IWM stock traded down $5.86 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $124.45. The company had a trading volume of 4,569,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,028,609. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12 month low of $95.69 and a 12 month high of $170.56. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $149.56.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

