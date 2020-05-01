QP Wealth Management LLC Has $326,000 Holdings in John Hancock Tax-Advantage Dvd Incom Fd. (NYSE:HTD)

QP Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of John Hancock Tax-Advantage Dvd Incom Fd. (NYSE:HTD) by 22.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,520 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the period. QP Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in John Hancock Tax-Advantage Dvd Incom Fd. were worth $326,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in shares of John Hancock Tax-Advantage Dvd Incom Fd. by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 172,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,729,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of John Hancock Tax-Advantage Dvd Incom Fd. by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 11,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 1,653 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of John Hancock Tax-Advantage Dvd Incom Fd. by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 1,682 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of John Hancock Tax-Advantage Dvd Incom Fd. by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 475,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,014,000 after acquiring an additional 8,003 shares during the period. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in shares of John Hancock Tax-Advantage Dvd Incom Fd. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,521,000.

Shares of John Hancock Tax-Advantage Dvd Incom Fd. stock traded down $0.97 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $18.60. 22,032 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 153,364. John Hancock Tax-Advantage Dvd Incom Fd. has a 52 week low of $9.71 and a 52 week high of $28.53. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.70.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, April 13th were given a dividend of $0.138 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 9th. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.90%.

About John Hancock Tax-Advantage Dvd Incom Fd.

John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Advisers, LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management and Analytic Investors, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors, with an emphasis on the utilities sector.

