QP Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT)

QP Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,274 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the quarter. Walmart comprises 2.5% of QP Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. QP Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,706,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC raised its position in Walmart by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 10,153 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Walmart by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,880 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $782,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC raised its position in Walmart by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 1,984 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Corundum Group Inc. raised its position in Walmart by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 2,184 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Busey Wealth Management raised its position in Walmart by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 32,333 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,843,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Walmart alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on WMT shares. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Evercore ISI started coverage on Walmart in a research report on Friday, February 14th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on Walmart from $132.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $124.00 price target on Walmart and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Walmart currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $126.96.

In other news, EVP M. Brett Biggs sold 16,205 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.39, for a total value of $1,853,689.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 264,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,249,863.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP John R. Furner sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.50, for a total value of $5,825,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 321,205 shares of company stock valued at $38,475,040. Insiders own 51.11% of the company’s stock.

Walmart stock traded up $1.83 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $123.38. 7,670,686 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,212,102. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $120.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $118.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $344.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.42, a P/E/G ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 0.27. Walmart Inc has a 1 year low of $98.85 and a 1 year high of $133.38.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The retailer reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $141.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.67 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.84% and a return on equity of 18.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.41 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Walmart Inc will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 11th will be issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 10th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.81%.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Recommended Story: Risk Tolerance and Your Investment Decisions

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.