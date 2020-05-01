QP Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

QP Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 133.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,038 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 6,314 shares during the period. Danaher accounts for approximately 2.6% of QP Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. QP Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $1,773,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in Danaher during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Danaher during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Danaher during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Danaher by 852.4% during the 4th quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. 79.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Danaher alerts:

Shares of DHR traded down $2.72 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $160.74. 1,260,394 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,426,008. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $143.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $148.68. Danaher Co. has a twelve month low of $119.60 and a twelve month high of $170.64. The stock has a market cap of $114.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 4.86, a current ratio of 5.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The conglomerate reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.03. Danaher had a net margin of 15.09% and a return on equity of 11.50%. The company had revenue of $4.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.28 EPS. Danaher’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 27th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This is a positive change from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 26th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is 16.29%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DHR. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Danaher from $162.00 to $147.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $136.00 price target on shares of Danaher in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Danaher from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of Danaher from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Danaher from $165.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.75.

In related news, SVP William King sold 26,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.23, for a total value of $4,225,265.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,593,478.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Donald J. Ehrlich sold 6,014 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.13, for a total transaction of $981,063.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 129,217 shares in the company, valued at $21,079,169.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 85,547 shares of company stock worth $13,807,761 over the last quarter. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Danaher

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

Read More: Retained Earnings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR).

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.