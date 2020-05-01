QP Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Position in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH)

QP Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,528 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 50 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group makes up 1.9% of QP Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. QP Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $1,292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 568 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Capital City Trust Co. FL lifted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 3,557 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,046,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 10,133 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $2,979,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Capital Group lifted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 7,154 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $2,103,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 6,613 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,944,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. 88.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.04, for a total value of $3,060,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 158,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,537,331.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.00, for a total transaction of $1,060,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 158,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,622,776. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $7,589,300. 0.87% of the stock is owned by insiders.

UNH traded down $10.22 on Friday, hitting $282.25. 214,591 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,618,133. The firm has a market cap of $272.53 billion, a PE ratio of 19.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.63. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a twelve month low of $187.72 and a twelve month high of $306.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $257.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $272.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.63 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $64.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.25 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 24.86%. UnitedHealth Group’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.73 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 16.28 EPS for the current year.

UNH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $322.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Sunday, March 29th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $312.00 to $343.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. SunTrust Banks cut their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $360.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $346.00 to $339.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. UnitedHealth Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $318.77.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

