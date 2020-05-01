QP Wealth Management LLC Invests $451,000 in Janus Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF (NASDAQ:JSML)

QP Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Janus Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF (NASDAQ:JSML) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 12,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $451,000. QP Wealth Management LLC owned 1.37% of Janus Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new position in Janus Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Janus Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 105.4% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 719 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Janus Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $329,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Janus Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 345.0% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 8,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 6,351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Janus Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $448,000.

Janus Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF stock traded down $1.73 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $37.90. 10 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,837. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $34.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.75. Janus Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF has a fifty-two week low of $28.03 and a fifty-two week high of $48.68.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st were given a $0.033 dividend. This represents a $0.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.35%. This is a positive change from Janus Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 31st.

