QP Wealth Management LLC Invests $79,000 in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

QP Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in General Electric (NYSE:GE) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 12,060 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $79,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GE. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in General Electric during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC grew its holdings in General Electric by 99.9% during the first quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 3,333 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,666 shares during the last quarter. CLS Investments LLC grew its holdings in General Electric by 2,300.0% during the fourth quarter. CLS Investments LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in General Electric during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in General Electric during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 62.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GE has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group lowered their price target on General Electric from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of General Electric from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Argus lowered their price objective on shares of General Electric from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Imperial Capital raised their price objective on shares of General Electric from $5.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. General Electric has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.60.

GE stock traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $6.44. The stock had a trading volume of 87,920,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 112,354,640. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.28. General Electric has a 52 week low of $5.90 and a 52 week high of $13.26. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The conglomerate reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $20.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.34 billion. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 13.52% and a negative net margin of 2.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that General Electric will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 9th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 6th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. General Electric’s payout ratio is presently 6.15%.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Oil & Gas, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services.

