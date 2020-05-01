QP Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,050 Shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dvd. (NYSE:ETG)

QP Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dvd. (NYSE:ETG) by 4.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,318 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,050 shares during the quarter. QP Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dvd. were worth $281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dvd. in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dvd. in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dvd. in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dvd. in the first quarter valued at about $162,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dvd. in the fourth quarter valued at about $192,000.

Get Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dvd. alerts:

Shares of ETG stock traded down $0.32 on Friday, hitting $12.86. The company had a trading volume of 17,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 313,731. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.26. Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dvd. has a twelve month low of $9.07 and a twelve month high of $19.07.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 23rd were paid a $0.102 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 22nd. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.52%.

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dvd. Company Profile

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in dividend paying value stocks of companies.

Featured Story: What is Depreciation?

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dvd. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dvd. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.