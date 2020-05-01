QP Wealth Management LLC Sells 87 Shares of Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA)

QP Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 6.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,374 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 87 shares during the quarter. Tesla accounts for about 1.4% of QP Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. QP Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $970,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Tesla during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Efficient Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tesla during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. RPG Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Tesla during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Tesla during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Tesla during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cfra raised Tesla to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Tesla from $380.00 to $615.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Barclays reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on Tesla from $485.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Tesla currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $543.63.

In other news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $772.92, for a total value of $115,938.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,282 shares in the company, valued at $8,720,083.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $891.93, for a total value of $3,567,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,805 shares in the company, valued at $4,285,723.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 83,836 shares of company stock worth $74,677,727. Corporate insiders own 24.40% of the company’s stock.

TSLA stock traded down $75.54 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $706.34. 2,068,832 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,986,664. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $585.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $509.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company has a market cap of $141.79 billion, a PE ratio of -799.46 and a beta of 0.73. Tesla Inc has a one year low of $176.99 and a one year high of $968.99.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $1.60. The firm had revenue of $5.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.85 billion. Tesla had a negative return on equity of 2.07% and a negative net margin of 0.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($2.90) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Tesla Inc will post -1.92 EPS for the current year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

