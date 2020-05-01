QP Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:PLW)

QP Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:PLW) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 90,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,510,000. Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF accounts for about 3.6% of QP Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. QP Wealth Management LLC owned about 1.70% of Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF by 92.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 209,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,245,000 after acquiring an additional 100,693 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in shares of Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 149,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,170,000 after acquiring an additional 9,763 shares during the period. Hedeker Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC now owns 125,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,329,000 after acquiring an additional 11,854 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 111,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,846,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the period. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new position in shares of Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,204,000.

Shares of Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $39.72. 1,326 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 166,895. Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF has a fifty-two week low of $32.34 and a fifty-two week high of $41.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $39.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.39.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 21st were given a dividend of $0.037 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 20th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%.

