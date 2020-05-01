QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) is Sonora Investment Management LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Sonora Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 143,720 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 364 shares during the period. QUALCOMM comprises about 1.2% of Sonora Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Sonora Investment Management LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $9,723,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC now owns 16,261 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,870 shares during the last quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 2.3% during the first quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,948 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $452,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Abbrea Capital LLC boosted its position in QUALCOMM by 4.1% during the first quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 27,730 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,876,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. grew its stake in QUALCOMM by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. now owns 32,511 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,199,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares during the period. Finally, Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.3% in the first quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. now owns 162,429 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $10,988,000 after purchasing an additional 2,103 shares during the period. 77.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of QCOM traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $78.65. 17,098,837 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,581,806. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.14. QUALCOMM, Inc. has a 12-month low of $58.00 and a 12-month high of $96.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98. The firm has a market cap of $86.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.38.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The wireless technology company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.04 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 17.31% and a return on equity of 66.54%. The business’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that QUALCOMM, Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 4th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. This is a boost from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 87.32%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $108.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank raised shares of QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on QUALCOMM in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.69.

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

